PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Janiece Montes and Jay Veety, organizers of the 2nd annual Scranton Bike Weekend.

The guests talk about what to expect from the weekend, including food and beer tents, live music vendors, bike contests, and more!

Courtesy: Scranton Bike Weekend Courtesy: Scranton Bike Weekend Courtesy: Scranton Bike Weekend

They also talk about the beneficiary of this year’s event, the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center Residents’ Welfare Fund.

Make sure to swing by the Circle Drive In in Scranton on July 28th through 30th to enjoy the bike weekend festivities.

For more information, visit ScrantonBikeWeekend.com.