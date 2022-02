SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who was charged with breaking into an animal sanctuary and stealing a bobcat in the Poconos was also charged with open lewdness after police say his pants fell down while wrestling with the exotic feline.

According to the criminal complaint, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) filed multiple charges against Semyon Levit, who they say stole a bobcat Friday from Pocono Snake and Animal Farm in Monroe County.