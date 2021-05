EAST SIDE BOROUGH, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Eyewitness News has been investigating a 1976 cold case that was recently brought to light as police identify the victim. The notorious cold case centered around an unidentified victim known as "Beth Doe"

"If I would have known her name was Beth Doe, I would've had a better chance at finding her. I would've had a better chance," said Luis Colon the brother of the victim.