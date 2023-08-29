PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Chef Jimmy Azzaro from Corona Butcher.

Chef Jimmy will be featured at the Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser (PMCF), Monroe County’s largest single event fundraiser, which has cumulatively raised more than $2.9 million.

Chef Jimmy shows some mouth-watering beef carpaccio, and walks Chris and Rachel through each step of the recipe.

Chef Jimmy will be sampling his dishes during the fundraiser on Wednesday, September 13, at Mount Airy Casino Resort, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, visit PMCF.com and Corona Butcher’s Facebook.