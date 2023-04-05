PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Micah Anderson, Matthew Cinti, Logan Billing, and Reilly Hossage from Northeast Pride Baseball, one of the most successful baseball organizations on the East Coast.

Micah, Matthew, Logan, and Reilly represent the 12 and under team, which is going to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The boys talk about this Cooperstown Experience, and explain when they go up and how long their stay will be.

They also describe their upcoming cornhole tournament fundraiser to help raise money for their big Coopsertown trip.

They talk about what to expect at the tournament, which will take place Sunday, April 16, at 12:00 p.m. at the Plains Township Park Pavillion.

For more information, call Dawn Cinti at 570-332-4103.