(WTAJ) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extension of the COVID-19 eviction moratorium is set to end after Saturday, July 31, putting hundreds of Pennsylvania renters at risk of losing their homes.

Acting Secretary of the Department of Human Services, Meg Snead, urged Pennsylvanians at risk of eviction or utility turn-off due to COVID-19 to apply for assistance through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), in a press conference.