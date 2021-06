JERMYN, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Police are investigating after one person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle roll over on Rushbrook Street Tuesday afternoon, Jermyn Fire Chief Stan Hallowich says.

Chief Hallowich says that the rollover occurred around 4:30 p.m. and a female was taken to the hospital for injuries.