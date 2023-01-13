PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live, Chris and Rachel spoke with Bill Browne, president of the Wilkes-Barre NAACP branch, Brian Dugas from the Peace & Justice Center, and David Yonki, the Wilkes-Barre City Health Educator.

Bill, Brian, and David talk about the upcoming Martin Luther King Junior Day, including a talk this Sunday at King’s College featuring Dr. Offie C. Wortham, a Civil Rights activist.

Dr. Wortham helped start NAACP and marched with Dr. King. Hos talk is open to anyone and is free for all.

They also talk about how their organizations are fighting for change today.

For more information, visit the NAACP Wilkes-Barre Branch’s Facebook page.