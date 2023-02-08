PA live (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Anastasia Popovich and some of the talented CATst of an exciting upcoming show at the Theater at North.

Anastasia gives us a special preview of her Comedy Pet Theater, showing us what her adorable and hilarious animal cast can do.

She also talks about how she trains the animal actors, and how she first became interested in pet performance.

The Popovich Comedy Pet Theater will take place on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Buy your tickets at Theater at North’s website.