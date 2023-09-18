PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Katrina Sonnenberg from Animal Care Associates, as well as Kevin Lepka from the Scranton Comedy Club.

Animal Care Associates is a local non-profit, all volunteer foster and rescue that has been serving the community for 20 years.

Now, they’re teaming with the Scranton Comedy Club for a Comedy for the Kittens fundraiser show, taking place this Saturday, September 23, at 7:00 p.m. at the Scranton Comedy Club at the Holiday Inn Scranton East—Dunmore.

Tickets costs $15 dollars, and the show will feature Steve Marshall and Bob-A Fini as headliners, Erin Bader as the featured act, and Kevin himself as the host!

The event will also feature basket raffles, merch for sale, and more!

The guests also bring some sweet kitties onto the show!

For more information, visit linktr.ee/ACAScranton, or find @acascrantonpa on Facebook.