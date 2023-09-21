PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with 28/22 News Director Eric Nazarenus and 28/22 HR Business Coordinator Erica McGovern.

Rachel, Eric, and Erica call in from the Northeast Broadcasting Employment Fair. From photographers to producers, Eric and Erica list some of the fulfilling positions that the 28/22 News team is looking to fill.

Rachel also checks in with WVIA’s Chris Norton, who talks about the event’s history. By 4:00 p.m., the event will be filled job seekers who looking to work in broadcasting. They’ll be able to speak with the three major television operations of NEPA, as well as Times Shamrock Broadcasting, WVIA, and Bold Gold Media.

If you’re interested in joining our team, the fair is a great place to start! Head over to WVIA in Pittston on Thursday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. to learn about the jobs and internships available in television and radio.

Can’t wait to welcome you aboard!