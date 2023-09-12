PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Jacob Sachleben from the Nuremberg Community Players and a former contestant on The Price is Right.

Jacob describes his experience competing on such a popular show.

You can participate in a game show yourself, and potentially win some amazing prizes, at the Nuremberg Community Players Game Show Night, taking place on September 16 at 7:00 p.m. at 283 Hazle St. in Nuremberg.

To make your reservation, call 1-877-718-7894.

For more information, visit @Nurembergcp on Facebook.