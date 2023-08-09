PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Madonna spoke with Krista DeAngelo and Eileen Perchak from the Collaborative Autism Movement as well as John Resovksy from Black Diamond Cornhole.

The guests explain how the Collaborative Autism Movement, or CAM, which just launched in January, is working to help individuals with autism so that they feel more respected, understood, and embraced in the community by hosting fun events, including the upcoming cornhole tournament.

The guests describe what to expect at the event, including a silent auction, tricky trays, prizes, beer and seltzers, burgers, and, of course, cornhole.

They also explains how CAM works to make the world a more inclusive place with sensory friendly haircuts and photoshoots, as well as sports programs.

Madonna and her intern Hope play some cornhole.

The Autism Throwdown Doubles Cornhole Tournament will take place on August 20th at 10:00 a.m. at the Sugarloaf Golf Club.

It costs $100 per team of two to register, and the winning team can take home $1,000 dollars!

For more information, visit CollaborativeAutismMovement.com or call 272-207-4409.