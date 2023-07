PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Mike Slusser and Tyler Ryan, who stop by to talk about the city of Wilkes-Barre’s Fourth of July Celebration.

The guests discuss what to expect at the event, including 35 vendors, rides, and, of course, fireworks!

Courtesy: City of Wilkes-Barre

Make sure to stop by Kirby Park on July 4th at 12:00 p.m. to celebrate Independence Day Wilkes-Barre style.