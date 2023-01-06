PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Christopher Vernon breaks down some of his favorite movies of 2022.

Christopher tells Chris and Rachel about some of 2022’s best flicks, including Netflix’s Blonde, starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, Empire of Light, a love story set in 1980s England, Till, based on the true story of Emmett Till’s mother Mamie Till-Mobley, Smile, the creepy horror film with a frightening grin, and She Said, which tells the story of Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, two journalists working to expose the sexual misconduct of Harvey Weinstein.

Christopher also gives his opinion on theatrical releases vs. streaming releases.