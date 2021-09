SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PSP Schuylkill Haven, in cooperation with the US Postal Inspectors Office, are investigating mailbox fishing through several Commonwealth counties after they say a vehicle used a device to remove mail from post office receptacles.

State police say the thieves, in a white Infinity, removed mail from the box and retrieve any personal/business checks made payable and alter it to make themselves the recipient.