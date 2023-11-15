PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Tyler Ryan and Mike Slusser from the City of Wilkes-Barre.

The City of Wilkes-Barre’s annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony is always here! The fun-filled holiday season staple is taking place on Saturday, November 18, at 3:00 p.m. in Downtown Wilkes-Barre. The parade lineup begins at 2:00 p.m., so get there as soon as you can!

Students from Building Blocks will perform Christmas carols with “Polka Bandski” during the ceremony after the parade, so make sure to support the student singers!

Images courtesy of the City of Wilkes-Barre

Also, the Public Square ice skating rink will open up on Saturday, November 18 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 19 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Ice skates will be available free of charge if you can provide state-issued drivers licenses or ID! You can also bring your own skates if you’d prefer. Skaters under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, visit the City of Wilkes-Barre’s Facebook Page.