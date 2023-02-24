PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Jessica and Lisa, from KISS Theater about this weekend’s Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre.

Jessica and Lisa talk about the dance competition, which will take place on Saturday at the F.M. Kirby Center at 6:30 p.m. Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre pairs local celebrities (including PA Live’s Chris Bohinski) with professional dancers, with the winning team taking home the Mirror Ball Trophy.

Jessica and Lisa also say that Dancing Stars is almost sold out, so make sure you get your tickets as soon as possible!

All proceeds from the competition will benefit KISS Theater. Jessica and Lisa talk about KISS, and explain the importance of this children’s theater.

Do you think Chris will win? Hear what Jessica and Lisa have to say about his chances.

For more information, visit Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre’s website.