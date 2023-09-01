PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris gets an inside look ahead of La Festa Italiana in Scranton!

La Festa Italiana is an annual four-day festival, which begins on Friday, September 1, and ends on Labor Day, Monday, September 4, at downtown Scranton’s Courthouse Square.

The festival features food, live music, a Mass service entirely in Italian, and fun for the whole family!

Chris explores La Festa, showing you all the fun you can have this weekend.

The festival kicks off on Friday at 4:00 p.m.

For more information, visit La Festa Italiana’s Facebook page.