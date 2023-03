PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel featured the Wilkes University Jazz Ensemble on the direction of Dr. Phil Simon.

Chris talks with about his upcoming performance with the band on Luzerne County and Beyond…Got Talent, a talent show at the Kirby Center happening March 26, 2023.

As the judges tally the votes, Chris will perform a song with the Wilkes University Jazz Ensemble.

Purchase your tickets for the big show here.