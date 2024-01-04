PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Father Mark DeCelles ahead of Rectory, Set, Cook 2024.

Rectory, Set, Cook is an annual cooking competition among priests, where each priest films themselves cooking various treats, ranging from pasta carbonara to hot chocolate.

The competition supports Catholic charities. This year, the theme is “Collars and Scholars,” as they raise funds for Cathodic education.

This year, Father DeCelles is teaming up with Chris to make Psalm 17:8 apple chips.

The competition will take place on Fat Tuesday, February 13.

Father DeCelles also offers some advice on how to live your best life going into the New Year.

For more information, visit DioceseOfScranton.org.