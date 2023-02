PA live (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris explained the history of Groundhog Day and recalled his memorable day in Punxsutawney in 2020.

Three years ago, Chris won a competition called Gobbler’s Knob Got Talent. The prize? A chance to perform on stage with Pennsylvania’s most iconic rodent, Punxsutawney Phil himself.

Chris shared a video of his experience with the shadow-fearing celebrity.

Learn more at groundhog.org.