PA live! — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke about the disaster in Hawaii.

The deadly wildfires on Maui have killed nearly 100 people, displaced thousands, and turned the town of Lahaina, where Chris visited last year on his Postcards from Hawaii trip, to ash.

Chris shares some memories of his time in Lahaina, and talks about how the island can rebuild.

Thank you for keeping the people of Lahaina in your thoughts. If you’d like to donate to support them financially, visit MauiFoodBank.org.