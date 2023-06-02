PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel play a game of Ballz’n, an all-in, ball-bouncing race to the highest score.

Every player has a specific color, teal for Rachel and Green for Chris, and they have to bounce their balls into one of three bowls – the top bowl is 2 points per ball, the middle bowl is one point per ball, and the bottom bowl takes away one point from your opponent. If your ball ends up in the instant-win pipe, you, well, instantly win!

The winner will receive a Ken Jennings bobblehead. Jennings is the highest-earning American game show contestant for his stint on Jeopardy!, which he now hosts.

To get your Ken Jennings bobblehead, visit bobbleheadhall.com.

To get Ballz’n, visit ballzn.com.