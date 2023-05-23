PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with FBI star Zeeko Zaki, aka Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan.

FBI, created by Emmy winner Dick Wilf and the team behind Law & Order, follows the inner workings of the New York branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigation as the elite unit takes on major cases to protect our country.

Zeeko stops by PA live! ahead of the Season 5 finale, which also happens to be the show’s 100th episode, airing on Tuesday night.

Zeeko talks about his experience working on the show, and describes how it feels that his series is hitting such a huge milestone.

Zeeko also talks about his role as the “class clown” on set, even though OA doesn’t laugh much.

Zeeko also gives some advice for aspiring actors, especially those who may not look like the majority on screen, and explains how it feels to give such great representation on Primetime TV.

Make sure to catch FBI’s 100th episode on Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. on WYOU.