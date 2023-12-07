PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris highlights some local people who are making big appearances on big shows.

First, Chris gives a shoutout to Izzy Miske from Pottsville. Izzy will be appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday.

Izzy will be talking about her unique pickle concoctions that have gone viral!

Make sure to catch The Kelly Clarkson Show on WYOU on weekdays at 3:00 p.m.

Next, Chris gives a shoutout to Robin Lozano, of Shavertown, who will be competing on Jeopardy on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.!

Make sure to watch Robin’s episode on Thursday night, and congratulations to both of these local legends!