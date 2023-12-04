PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Brittnay Pagnotti from the Scranton Area Community Foundation, or SACF.

SACF’s annual Community Celebration will take place on Thursday, December 7 at 6:00 p.m. at the Hilton Scranton and Conference Center.

Courtesy: SACF

Every year, SACF celebrates the community’s accomplishments at the free event, featuring refreshments, hors d’oeuvres, and dinner.

Courtesy: SACF

Several influential people throughout the community will be honored at the event, including the one and only Chris Bohinski!

Courtesy: SACF

For more information, visit SAFDN.org.