PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Brittnay Pagnotti from the Scranton Area Community Foundation, or SACF.
SACF’s annual Community Celebration will take place on Thursday, December 7 at 6:00 p.m. at the Hilton Scranton and Conference Center.
Every year, SACF celebrates the community’s accomplishments at the free event, featuring refreshments, hors d’oeuvres, and dinner.
Several influential people throughout the community will be honored at the event, including the one and only Chris Bohinski!
For more information, visit SAFDN.org.