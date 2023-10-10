PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live! Chris and Rachel prepare for a very special guest later this week on the show.

Laura Williams is a Pennsylvania-based singer who’s currently competing on the popular singing competition show The Voice.

Chris and Rachel explain the rules of the show and emphasize how big a deal it is that Laura got all four judges, musical icons Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani, to turn their chairs around for her.

Chris and Rachel also discuss which celebrity they’d want as their voice coach.

Stay tuned for Laura’s big PA live! interview later this week!

Make sure to vote for Laura on The Voice, and tune into the show on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. on WBRE.