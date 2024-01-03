PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel discuss the concept of Manifestation.

With the help of PA live! intern Heidi Martens, Chris and Rachel share a definition of manifestation, according to Gabby Bernstein: “Cultivating the experience of what you want to feel, and then living and believing in that experience so that you can allow it to come into form.”

Chris and Rachel also list the Dos and Don’ts of manifestation, according to Bernstein.

Dos:

Figure out what you want to manifest

Try some meditation

Trust the universe

Manifest every day

Don’ts:

Don’t rely on things to just happen

Don’t force things

Don’t limit your manifesting to certain times and places

Follow these five short steps on how to manifest:

Create S.M.A.R.T. (specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, timely) indentations

State what you want to manifest

Take action and genuinely believe that it will happen

Be mindful and grateful

Cut out all negative self-talk

All of us a PA live! are manifesting a fantastic 2024!

For more information, visit Gabby Bernstein’s website.