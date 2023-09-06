PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel showcase some toys for the kiddos in your life.

First, take a look at these toys based on a very famous book series about a very famous wizard.

To see more, visit KidsPreferred.com, where they also offer toys based on your favorite DC superheroes.

Next, they take a look at the I’m The Chef Too toys, the kids’ cooking and baking kits that blend food, STEM, and the arts into a fun and educational activity for the whole family.

Check out the kits available at ImTheChefToo.com