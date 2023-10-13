PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel break down the history of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The story begins in 1974, when Betty Ford, First Lady of the United States, was diagnosed with Breast Cancer six weeks after her husband Gerald Ford became President of the United States.

A decade later, the American Cancer Society and Imperial Chemical Industries joined forces to raise awareness about the importance of regular mammograms thanks to Betty Ford’s openness about her diagnosis.

Before Betty, “breast” and “cancer” were both unspoken words, but because of her candidness, she brought much needed attention to the disease.

Thankfully, Betty made a full recovery, proving her health to the public by posing with a Washington Football Team. This helped remove the stigma from Breast Cancer to the public, which has helped us fight Breast Cancer.

Thank you to Betty Ford for raising awareness to Breast Cancer!

Chris and Rachel also highlight some local businesses who are making the most of Breast Cancer Awareness Month:

NEPA’Rogi, who are making pink potato and cheddar pierogi. A portion of those proceeds will benefit the Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA.

The Hive Salon Collective, who will enter donations to Team Rob in support of Paint Pittston Pink for a chance to win a goodie basket.

The 1905 Tavern, where any survivors or current warriors can stop by for a complementary beer and a laugh.

Abide Coffeehouse, where 25% of each Beetroot Turmeric Agave will go to charity to fight Breast Cancer.

Thank you to these local businesses for helping fight Breast Cancer.