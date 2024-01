PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel celebrate the one year anniversary of the PA live! studio.

In the year since Chris and Rachel started filming PA live! episodes in the gorgeous new studio, they’ve had tons of fun, fantastic adventures, and laughs to last a lifetime.

Chris and Rachel discuss some of their favorite segments shot in the new studio over the past year in the video below.

Happy birthday to our beloved and beautiful studio!