PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Dr. Alan Baker, artistic director of the Choral Society of NEPA.

The society is celebrating its 25th anniversary on November 5 with a concert at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit.

Image Courtesy of the Choral Society of NEPA

The concert will be Dr. Baker’s final performance with the group (he’s retiring, he’s not fired), so make sure to come out and support his swan song.

Dr. Baker also discusses the group’s history, and explains how an interested singer can join.

Image Courtesy of the Choral Society of NEPA

For more information, visit ChoralSociety.net or find @CSNEPA on Facebook.