PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Lizzie, Helene, Cheryl, Michelle, Nicole, and Simon, who talk about the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Project.

Their committee is working to raise money to enhance playgrounds with accessible and adaptive playground equipment so that anyone of any ability can enjoy the playground.

They also talk about the new specials needs playground that’s in the works right now right here in Luzerne County.

To raise money for this project, there will be a candy bar sale. To buy this candy and help get this playground up and running, visit one of the following locations.

Premo’s Bakery in Wilkes-Barre

Torony’s Giant Hot Dogs in Plains

Clip N Fluff Pet Grooming in Plains

Dunkin Donuts in Plains

Gerrity’s in West Pittston

Dunkin Donuts in West Pittston

Sorella Hair Salon in Pitston

UCP United Cerebral Palsy in Scranton

Experience Fitness & 570 Shakes 2 Go in Plains will also be accepting donations for the playground.

For more information, email Michelle at Michelle@MDMgroupLLC.com.