PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Lizzie, Helene, Cheryl, Michelle, Nicole, and Simon, who talk about the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Project.
Their committee is working to raise money to enhance playgrounds with accessible and adaptive playground equipment so that anyone of any ability can enjoy the playground.
They also talk about the new specials needs playground that’s in the works right now right here in Luzerne County.
To raise money for this project, there will be a candy bar sale. To buy this candy and help get this playground up and running, visit one of the following locations.
- Premo’s Bakery in Wilkes-Barre
- Torony’s Giant Hot Dogs in Plains
- Clip N Fluff Pet Grooming in Plains
- Dunkin Donuts in Plains
- Gerrity’s in West Pittston
- Dunkin Donuts in West Pittston
- Sorella Hair Salon in Pitston
- UCP United Cerebral Palsy in Scranton
Experience Fitness & 570 Shakes 2 Go in Plains will also be accepting donations for the playground.
For more information, email Michelle at Michelle@MDMgroupLLC.com.