PA Live (WBRE) — The Robinson Counseling Center (RCC), an affiliate agency of the Children’s Service Center, provides private counseling services and medication management for adults in three locations: Wilkes-Barre, Tunkhannock, and Honesdale.

Named in honor of Dr. J. Franklin Robinson, former Medical Director of the Children’s Service Center, therapists from The Robinson Counseling Center work with adults, on an outpatient basis, seeking assistance with a wide range of emotional, social, and psychological issues using evidence-based therapies when appropriate.

Learn more by calling 570-301-0935.