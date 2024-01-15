PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Joe Miñoso, star of Chicago Fire, and Jessy Schram, star of Chicago Med.

It’s almost time for the return of Chicago Wednesday, when Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. all air new episodes!

Joe and Jessy tease what to expect in the new seasons of their show, and Jessy salutes two essential workers who inspire her work: Her brother, a real life fire attendant, and her sister-in-law, who works as a nurse practitioner.

When you tune in on Wednesdays, you don’t need to have seen the rest of the One Chicago episodes. You can jump in at any point and still understand what’s going on, but make sure to keep watching for the stellar seasonal arcs.

Make sure to catch the season premiers on January 17 on WYOU. Chicago Med airs at 8:00 p.m., Chicago Fire airs at 9:00 p.m., and Chicago P.D. airs at 10:00 p.m.