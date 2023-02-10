PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live, Chris and Rachel spoke with “the Cheese Lady” herself, Suzanne Roth.

Suzanne shows us how to make a special cheese and chocolate board for a special someone ahead of Valentine’s Day. She also explains why these two tasty treats go so well together, and teaches us the best cheese and chocolate pairings.

Suzanne also talks about her experience with cheeses, and how she became “The Cheese Lady,” and explains how people can follow or order from her.

Suzanne also shows us some of her cheese gift boxes, perfect for a Valentine’s Day present.

For more information, visit Suzanne’s website.