PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with John Roberts and Taryn Talacka from Wyoming Free Library.

John and Taryn talk about the upcoming Beer for Books event at Sabatini’s Bottle Shop & Bar on September 12 at 6:00 p.m.

They describe what to expect at the event, including three drinks per person, all-you-can-eat pizza, and a 50/50 drawing and a raffle.

They also talk about what programs the event will benefit.

Of course, this is a 21-and-over event.

For more information, visit LuzerneLibraries.org or BeerForBooks.com.