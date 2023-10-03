PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Liz Baldi from Scranton Tomorrow and Rebekah Smith from the Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau.

The Office: The Story of Us, the fourth mural in a series of public art works developed through Scranton Tomorrow’s mural arts program is now complete!

This Friday, October 6, you can meet the artist, Kala Hagopian, at the mural’s celebration and meet and greet at at 503 Lackawanna Avenue on First Friday, which runs from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

You can also go on a self-guided The Office themed tour throughout Scranton!

For more information, visit ScrantonTomorrow.org, FirstFridayScranton.com, and VisitNEPA.org/the-Office.