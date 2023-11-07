PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with the talented cast of Misericordia University’s upcoming production of Wait Until Dark: Alana Hadden (“Susy Hendrix”), Brandon Littzi (“Harry Roat”), Cody Palbinsky (“Talman”), and Natalia DeVegia (“Gloria.”)

The play follows Susy, a blind woman who interacts with the conmen who are invading her apartment, with their true motivations a secret to her. Can she outwit them, or is she destined to fall victim to this unseen home invasion? And what happens when the lights go out and the playing field is evened out?

The guests perform a scene from the show, as Susy works with Gloria to determine if Mike Talman and Harry Roat Sr. can be trusted.

Alana, a seeing person, discusses the challenges of portraying someone who is blind.

Brandon explains the role of Roat, listing some of the fun disguises he’ll don as the character.

Natalia, who’s a little too young to be in college, describes how she was cast opposite actors who are older than her.

Make sure to catch Wait Until Dark at Misericordia’s Lemmond Theater on November 16 through 18th at 7:30 p.m. and November 19 at 2:00 p.m.

For more information, visit Misericordia’s website or find @MisricordiaUniversity on Facebook or find @Misericordia.players on Instagram.