PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Coach Bob Aten, Chase Aten, Nick Bednar, Ian English, and Tyler Spaciano from the Back Mountain American Legion Prep Hawks baseball team.

The Hawks talk about their huge accomplishment: Winning the state championship!

Coach Bob and the boys talk about this historic feat, and describe the team’s makeup, with kids from both Dallas and Lake Lehman School Districts stepping up to bat for the Hawks.

They also explain what their championship means for the Wyoming Valley American Legion League, and what qualifies them for a state championship.

Congratulations again to the Back Mountain American Legion Prep Hawks!