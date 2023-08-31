PA LIVE! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with TJ Price and Phillip St. James from the Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser (PMCF).

The guests talk about celebrating twenty years of the PMCF, and in that time, collectively raising nearly $3 million dollars.

They also describe what to expect at this year’s fundraiser, including at least 20 restaurants, a few of which visited the PA live! kitchen with their crab, beef, and wing dishes.

Make sure to attend the PMCF on Wednesday, September 13th at 5:30 at Mount Airy Casino Resort. For more information, visit PMFCEvent.org.