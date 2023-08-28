PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Francine Pizanno and Debbie Miller from LA Festa Italiana in Scranton.

The guests talk about the annual four-day festival, which takes place this weekend. They explain what to expect, including Italian cuisine, culture, music, an auto show, and even fireworks!

They also talk about the Mass in Italian which takes place during the festival at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter. The service will also be televised live by CTV, the Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton.

They also list some entertainment acts taking place on both the main stage and the Wayne Bank Stage, including a Frankie Valli tribute band!

La Festa Italiana takes place on Labor Day Weekend from Fiday, September 1st through Monday, September 4th. La Festa is open from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event will take place in downtown Scranton’s Courthouse Square.

For more information, visit LaFestaItaliana.org.