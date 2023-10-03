PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Brenda Grunza, Ginny Motyka, and Pastor Richard Bradshaw from the Forty Fort United Methodist Church.

The church is celebrating 150 years with a worship service and dinner on October 15, along with a fun-filled day of programing.

Although their official 150th anniversary is in November, the guests chose to celebrate in October instead so they wouldn’t have to deal with any potential November snowfall.

The guests describe the church’s history and origins.

For more information, visit FortyFortChurch.org or call 570-283-2840.