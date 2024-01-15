PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Dr. Leon John Jr., Chief Diversity Officer at Cedar Crest College.

Dr. John explains what a chief diversity officer does, and how they can help kickstart initiatives.

He also discusses how he uses Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy in his role, and offers advice for someone who wants to get involved or learn about other cultures and identities.

For more information, email Dr. John at Leon.John@CedarCrest.edu, call 610-606-4666 ext 3596, or connect with Dr. John on LinkedIn.