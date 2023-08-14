PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Cameron, Kai, and Ivy English from CDE Exotics.

The guests are visiting PA live! to celebrate World Lizard Day on August 14th.

The guests share some lizard facts, including what lizards eat, and what kind of person makes for a good lizard owner.

They also bring a few lizard friends onto the show.

They also talk about National Emu Day, which was on August 8th, and share some Emu facts, like how big an adult emu can become.

They also bring a baby emu onto the show.

For more information on CDE Exotics, visit their Facebook page.