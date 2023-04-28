PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with some of the talented cast and crew of Ovation Playhouse’s upcoming production of Children of Eden: Richard C. Kraus (“Japheth”) and choreographer Abby Martino (who is singing the part of “Yonah”).

Richie and Abby perform a song from the show called “In Whatever Time We Have.”

Courtesy: Ovation Playhouse Courtesy: Ovation Playhouse

Richie, who has been a member of WBRE’s digital team since July 2022 and has worked closely with PA live! since December, talks about how it feels to be in front of the camera this time.

Richie and Abby explain the plot of the show, which is based on the Book of Genesis. Act I tells the story of Adam and Eve, while Act II tells the story of Noah and the Ark.

They also describe the kind of songs featured in Children of Eden.

The show will be a fundraiser for the Midrasha Hebrew school at Temple Israel.

Make sure to catch Children of Eden on May 6th, 7th, and 14th at 7:00 p.m. or on May 7th and 14th at 2:00 p.m. at Temple B’nai Brith. Purchase your tickets at Ovation.ticketleap.com.