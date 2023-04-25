PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with that talented cast of Good Shepherd Academy’s upcoming performance of Shrek Jr.: Edie Perzia (“Fiona”), Jack Seltzer (“Shrek”), Michael Hajkowski (“Donkey”), Troy Miller (“Lord Farqquad”)m Margot Lisman (“Wicked Witch”), and Sophia Jones (“Rooster, Duloc Performer, Ensemble”).

The students talk about their experiences with Shrek Jr, and explain how it differs from the hit DreamWorks film Shrek. Watch more from their visit in the segment that preceded the actors below.

Catch Shrek Jr. on May 6 at 6:00 p.m. and May 7 at 2:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Academy. Tickets are available at the door.