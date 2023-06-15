PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Lindsay Griffin-Boylan and Meghan Flanagan from the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber.
Lindsay and Meghan talk about their upcoming “Light up the Valley” Day in Downtown Wilkes-Barre on Thursday night.
They describe what to expect at the event, giving viewers a laydown.
They also define what makes a “change maker” ahead of the Change Maker awards to be presented at the event.
Congratulations to all the award winners, including Chris and Rachel!
For more information, visit WyomingValleyChamber.org.