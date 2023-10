PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Yvonne Gatto, Angel Masco, and Ann Boyle from the Carbondale Chapter of UNICO.

Carbondale Unico will be holding its annual Stuffed Pepper and Rigatoni Dinner fundraiser. The event will take place from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 29, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church Auditorium.

You can take your delicious meal to go or sit down and eat it in!

For more information, visit Carbondale Chapter of UNICO’s Facebook Page.